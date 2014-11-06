* FTSEurofirst 300 pares early losses, turns 0.8 pct higher
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON Nov 6 European shares pared losses
and rallied in afternoon trading on Thursday after European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's governing
council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional
unconventional measures, if needed.
Draghi said the ECB aims to increase the size of its balance
sheet towards the levels of 2012, repeating language that had
annoyed some policymakers by essentially setting a target for
the expansion.
"He's still suggesting that QE is on the table," said Hantec
Markets analyst Richard Perry.
Earlier this week, sources told Reuters national central
bankers in the euro area planned to challenge Draghi over what
they see as his secretive management style and erratic
communication and will urge him to act more collegially.
The bankers are particularly angered that Draghi effectively
set a target for increasing the ECB's balance sheet immediately
after the policy-making governing council explicitly agreed not
to make any figure public, the sources said.
At 1400 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,359.66 points. The
benchmark index was down 0.4 percent before the start of
Draghi's press briefing.
Weak economic data over the past few months have knocked
back European stock markets from peak levels reached earlier in
the year, putting pressure on the ECB to unveil fresh measures
to support growth.
Further signs of frailty in the euro zone's economic bloc
emerged on Thursday as data showed that German industrial orders
rose by only 0.8 percent in September.
Around Europe on Thursday afternoon, Germany's DAX index
was up 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 up 1.2
percent, and Italy's MIB up 1.4 percent.
Despite the broad rally, shares in Credit Agricole
featured among the top losers, down 3.5 percent after the French
lender posted a fall in revenues at home, blaming French
government policy.
"The absence of a clear vision and lack of coherence in
economic policies is weighing on confidence and therefore
investment and economic activity," Credit Agricole CEO Jean-Paul
Chifflet told reporters on a conference call.
Shares in rival Societe Generale fell 0.9 percent
after the bank posted earnings, with traders citing
disappointing figures in French retail lending.
Electrical gearmaker Legrand slid 3.1 percent
after reporting that sales growth and margin targets had become
tough to reach in the weakening macroeconomic environment.
Swiss staffing company Adecco also fell, down 0.9
percent after warning that the pace of revenue growth had
slowed, while German cement maker HeidelbergCement
bucked the trend with a 5.1 percent uplift after posting a
better than expected rise in core profit.
