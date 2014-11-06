(Adds closing levels, quotes, details)
* FTSEurofirst 300 pares early losses, rallies after Draghi
* Euro zone gloom seen curbing gains
* Credit Agricole CEO raps France's lack of 'clear vision'
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 6 European shares pared early
losses and ended higher on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said the bank's governing council was
unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional
measures if needed.
Draghi said the ECB aims to increase the size of its balance
sheet towards the levels of 2012, repeating language that had
annoyed some policymakers.
"He's still suggesting that QE (quantitative easing) is on
the table," said Hantec Markets analyst Richard Perry.
Earlier this week, sources told Reuters national central
bankers in the euro area planned to challenge Draghi over what
they see as his secretive management style and erratic
communication and will urge him to act more collegially.
The bankers are particularly angered that Draghi effectively
set a target for increasing the ECB's balance sheet immediately
after the policy-making governing council explicitly agreed not
to make any figure public, the sources said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.2 percent higher at 1,351.53 points. The benchmark index
was down 0.4 percent before the start of Draghi's press briefing
in the afternoon.
"It goes in the right direction and it will certainly
support the market in the next little while. But at the same
time, macro data out of Europe remains quite grim, so it's
difficult to be bullish," said Arnaud Scarpaci, fund manager at
Montaigne Capital.
"In this context, I see European stock indexes stuck in a
range at least until the end of the year."
Weak economic data over the past few months have knocked
back European stock markets from peak levels reached earlier in
the year, putting pressure on the ECB to unveil fresh measures
to support growth.
Further signs of frailty in the euro zone emerged on
Thursday as data showed that industrial orders in Germany, its
biggest economy, rose by only 0.8 percent in September.
Despite the market's rally on Thursday, shares in Credit
Agricole lost 5.8 percent after the lender posted a
fall in revenues at home, blaming French government policy.
"The absence of a clear vision and lack of coherence in
(French) economic policies is weighing on confidence and
therefore investment and economic activity," Credit Agricole CEO
Jean-Paul Chifflet told reporters on a conference call.
Shares in rival Societe Generale fell 2.5 percent
after the bank posted earnings, with traders citing
disappointing figures in French retail lending.
Electrical gearmaker Legrand slid 2.8 percent
after reporting that sales growth and margin targets had become
tough to reach in the weakening macroeconomic environment.
Swiss staffing company Adecco also fell, down 1.4
percent after warning that the pace of revenue growth had
slowed, while German cement maker HeidelbergCement
bucked the trend with a 5.1 percent uplift after posting a
better-than-expected rise in core profit.
Today's European research round-up
