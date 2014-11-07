* Post-ECB rally fizzles, traders cite loan-demand concerns

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, remains in recent range

* ArcelorMittal gains after results beat forecasts

* Strong U.S. payrolls could affect interest rate outlook (Recasts, adds comments)

By Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 7 European shares reversed early gains on Friday, as pessimism over economic growth and loan demand in Europe hit bank stocks, offsetting encouraging results from blue-chips like ArcelorMittal.

Stocks staged a short-lived rally on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi reiterated plans to revive the struggling euro zone economy by increasing the central bank's balance sheet.

The STOXX Europe 600 banks index was down 1.1 percent at 1220 GMT, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat. Benchmark equity indexes in Paris, Frankfurt and Milan were down 0.2 to 1.0 percent.

Traders cited lingering doubts over the timing and size of possible future ECB measures, as well as signals from euro zone banks that suggested the outlook for loan growth remained bleak.

"Given the fact that we've had some weak results in terms of loan growth at French banks, with loan growth even negative at Credit Agricole, there are fears of a real slowdown happening at these banks," said BESI analyst Shailesh Raikundlia.

The UK FTSE 100 defied the gloom, thanks to a rebound in beaten-down mining stocks like Fresnillo.

Also in focus was U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT. A Reuters survey indicated employers had hired new workers at a fairly brisk pace in October, underscoring the economy's resilience in the face of slowing global demand.

The survey forecast 231,000 new jobs were created during the month, after 248,000 were added in September. The unemployment rate was expected to remain at a six-year low of 5.9 percent.

In Europe: ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, gained 2.4 percent after reporting higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter. The company said improvements in its steel business were more than offsetting weak mining operations.

And German insurer Allianz rose 5 percent after it raised the amount of profit it will pay shareholders as a dividend and promised to keep the cash flowing after reporting a forecast-beating jump in net profit in the third quarter.

The recent raft of positive corporate results in Europe has balanced some of the weak economic signals in recent trading sessions and kept the FTSEurofirst 300 within a range.

"There's still no trend at the moment. This market is driven by short-term speculative positions mostly played by hedge funds," said Jean-Louis Cussac, the head of Paris-based firm Perceval Finance.

"With the year coming to an end, a lot of fund managers are more concerned about protecting the gains made so far this year then to make fresh bets."

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems was among top gainers, up 10 percent, after raising its full-year guidance and posting a third-quarter result that beat forecasts.

About 70 percent of European companies have reported so far this earnings season. So far, 59 percent have met or beat profit forecasts and 61 percent have met or beat revenue forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

In absolute terms, profits are up 13.6 percent versus the same quarter a year ago but revenues are up just 1.3 percent, highlighting the fact that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly come from cost-cutting and lower financing costs.

(Editing by Catherine Evans, Larry King)