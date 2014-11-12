* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.7 percent
* HSBC, RBS, UBS, Barclays in focus after forex probe fines
* J. Sainsbury leads retailers down after update
By Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Nov 12 European shares fell on
Wednesday, with financials hit after global regulators fined
five banks for failings in currency trading, while supermarket
chain J. Sainsbury dropped after announcing plans to cut prices.
Sainsbury's fell 5.5 percent after saying it aimed
to cut spending heavily, rein in its property expansion and find
more efficiencies to pay for lower prices.
"The majority of the key metrics reported remain in negative
territory," Richard Hunter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown,
said. "The rise of the discounters continues as they edge their
way into consumer consciousness and Sainsbury's declaration of
'investment' in price cuts will inevitably eat into revenues."
The Sainsbury report dampened sentiment towards other
retailers, with rival Tesco down 2.7 percent and Marks
& Spencer dropping 0.7 percent.
The European retail index fell 1.1 percent.
The European banking index slipped 1.3 percent after
global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on
UBS, Citigroup, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland and JP Morgan.
HSBC was down 0.9 percent, while Frankfurt-listed shares of
JPMorgan and Citi were down 0.7-0.8 percent.
UBS bucked the trend, up 0.2 percent, with traders saying the
fine had been already taken into account.
Barclays fell 2 percent. The British bank, a major
player in the foreign exchange market, had been expected to be
part of the settlement but Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FCA) said its investigation was continuing.
"The fact that Barclays has delayed a settlement on this
probe keeps the uncertainty," a London-based trader said.
At 1146 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,348.89 points after
gaining in the previous two sessions. The index remained within
the tight trading range seen since late October.
Italian bank UniCredit was down 3.1 percent and
peer Banco Popolare, which announced a net loss of
121.7 million euros for January-September late on Tuesday,
dropped 3.5 percent.
The utilities sector was led lower by a 4.2 percent decline
in Italy's Enel after it lowered its debt-reduction
target for 2014 and reported a slight drop in nine-month core
earnings. The utilities index fell 1.6 percent.
Oil services group SBM Offshore jumped 17.6
percent after it settled with Dutch prosecutors for $240 million
over an inquiry into suspected improper payments to government
officials.
