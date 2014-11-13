* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 pct
* KBC, Iliad boosted by estimate-beating results
* Utilities lag again as GDF, Abengoa cut guidance
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 13 European shares staged a modest
rebound on Thursday as a boost from strong results from telecoms
firm Iliad and financial group KBC was curbed
by new gloomy updates in the utilities sector.
Shares in KBC rose 6 percent to the top of the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index after the Belgian financial
group reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third
quarter, thanks to a rise in income from its banking activities.
French low-cost telecom firm Iliad was also among top
gainers, up 3.8 percent, after it added more mobile subscribers
than analysts expected in the third quarter.
They helped the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
rise 0.5 percent to 1,349.64 points at 0844 GMT, recouping less
than half of its 1.1 percent drop in the previous session.
The index is struggling to make headway past a two-month
high hit last week as investors weigh a relatively benign
earnings season, which has seen around 60 percent of companies
in the STOXX Europe 600 index meet or beat
expectations, against a weak macro economic backdrop in Europe.
"I remain neutral because I don't necessarily see a breakout
to the upside," Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine &
Black said.
"The earnings surprises have been good and look set to
remain so in the next quarter but the economy remains sluggish."
Shares in utility companies underperformed, adding to sharp
losses in the previous session, as French power and gas group
GDF Suez and renewable energy group Abengoa
respectively cut their earnings and revenue estimates for this
year.
The warnings contributed to a gloomy picture for the sector
after Italy's Enel lowered its debt-reduction target
for 2014 and reported a drop in nine-month core earnings and
Germany's top utility E.ON posted a steep drop in
profits earlier this week.
