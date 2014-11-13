* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Brent drops through 'pain threshold' of $80 a barrel
* Earnings season strong but lack of revenue growth nags
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 13 European stocks rose on Thursday,
reversing a small portion of the previous day's slide, with some
reassuring corporate results offsetting weak economic data from
China.
Shares in energy companies slipped, however, as Brent crude
oil fell below $80 a barrel and hit a four-year low,
with Seadrill, Saipem and TGS down
0.5 percent to 1.9 percent.
"$80 is the pain threshold," said Alexandre Baradez, chief
market analyst at IG France.
"Below that, a lot of the oil majors' projects are not
profitable and a lot of oil-producing countries start to have
serious budget issues. It's also a problem for the euro zone
because it drags down inflation."
The prospect of belt-tightening by energy majors as oil
prices plunge has hurt the oil services sector, with some shares
plummeting between 30 percent and 65 percent in recent months.
At 1155 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,348.84 points, after
losing 1.1 percent on Wednesday. The index has held in a tight
range since late October.
Iliad gained 4.8 percent on Thursday after the
French telecom group said it added more mobile subscribers than
analysts expected in the third quarter.
KBC rose 6.7 percent after the Belgian financial
group posted a better-than-expected net profit, while Portuguese
retailer Jeronimo Martins surged 10 percent after
reassuring investors that it still expects strong sales growth
and profitability at its leading unit, Poland's Biedronka.
With the European earnings season nearing an end, results
overall have been strong, with 60 percent of companies meeting
or beating profit forecasts, according to StarMine data.
In absolute terms, however, while profits are up 13 percent,
revenues are up a meagre 0.8 percent, highlighting that Europe's
earnings rebound has mostly come from cost-cutting.
"While corporate activity is pretty much stable, operating
margins are hitting a peak. People shouldn't expect a further
rise in the margins if there's no growth in revenue," said Bruno
Fine, head of Roche-Brune Asset Management.
