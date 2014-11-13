(Adds closing levels, details)

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct following Wednesday's sell-off

* Brent drops through "pain threshold" of $80 a barrel

* Earnings season strong but lack of revenue growth nags

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 13 European stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, pausing for breath following the previous session's sell-off, although energy shares sank along with Brent crude prices.

Brent futures tumbled more than 2 percent to below $79 a barrel, hitting a four-year low, dragged down in part by data showing China's economy lost momentum again in October.

Both oil majors Total and BP fell 0.9 percent, while oil services firms Seadrill and Saipem dropped 4.3 percent.

"$80 per barrel is the pain threshold," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG France.

"Below that, a lot of the oil majors' projects are not profitable and a lot of oil-producing countries start to have serious budget issues. It's also a problem for the euro zone because it drags down inflation."

The prospect of belt-tightening by energy majors as oil prices plunge has hurt the oil services sector, with some shares plummeting between 30 percent and 65 percent in recent months.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.2 percent higher at 1,346.56 points. The benchmark index, which dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday, has been stuck in a tight range since late October.

On the earnings front, Belgian lender KBC rose 6.1 percent after posting a better-than-expected net profit, while Portuguese retailer Jeronimo Martins surged 6.8 percent after saying it still expects strong sales growth and profitability at its leading unit, Poland's Biedronka.

Spain's renewable energy firm Abengoa tumbled 18 percent after slashing its full-year revenue target.

With the European earnings season nearing an end, results overall have been strong, with 60 percent of companies meeting or beating profit forecasts, according to StarMine data.

In absolute terms, however, while profits are up 13 percent, revenues are up a meagre 0.8 percent, highlighting that Europe's earnings rebound has mostly come from cost-cutting.

"While corporate activity is pretty much stable, operating margins are hitting a peak. People shouldn't expect a further rise in the margins if there's no growth in revenue," said Bruno Fine, head of Roche-Brune Asset Management.

Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v

Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v

Today's European research round-up (Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Catherine Evans; Editing by Andrew Roche)