LONDON Nov 14 French and German stocks
outperformed skittish European indexes on Friday after data
showed Germany narrowly avoided recession in the third quarter
and France grew more than expected.
The data, which put the euro zone on course for anaemic
growth but no contraction, mitigated bearish market expectations
on the euro bloc and set a constructive backdrop ahead of
inflation data at 1000 GMT.
Germany's DAX and France's CAC indexes were
0.3 percent and 0.2 percent higher, respectively, at 0815 GMT,
outperforming a flat pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which
traded at 1,346.90 points.
The index was weighed down by energy stocks as Brent crude
held near a four-year low just above $77 a barrel, amid
concerns over excess supply and uncertainty over whether OPEC
would cut output at a meeting in two weeks.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)