* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, trims Thursday's gains
* Abengoa plummets on confusion about debt guarantees
* M&A speculation lifts recently hammered oil services
PARIS, Nov 14 European stocks dipped on Friday,
trimming the previous session's gains, with mining shares
pressured by falling metals prices on worries over China's
growth.
Telecom gear maker Nokia fell 3.8 percent, with
traders citing disappointment with the group's updated profit
margin targets.
The biggest loser, however, was Spain's renewable energy
firm Abengoa, tumbling 43 percent, hurt by investor
confusion over the garantees of one of the firm's bonds.
The stock's sell-off started on Thursday when Abengoa's
management said debt raised by its Abengoa Greenfield unit would
be accounted for as 'non-recourse', contrary to what debtholders
had thought. The confusion over the classification of the
company's non-recourse debt was adding to recent investor
complaints about transparency at Abengoa.
At 1500 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,345.29 points.
Miner Rio Tinto was down 0.4 percent and peer BHP
Billiton fell 0.5 percent, dragged down by a further dip
in copper prices.
Shares in recently hammered oil services companies rose,
with Fugro rallying 23 percent and CGG up
6.3 percent on mounting speculation of M&A in the battered
sector.
"With the recent drop in oil prices and the postponement of
major projects, the idea of a wave of consolidation is gaining
traction," a Paris-based trader said.
European stocks had inched higher in early trade after data
showed Germany narrowly avoided recession in the third quarter
and France grew more than expected.
"Overall, Europe's economic environment remains sluggish,
and we have to be extremely cautious in our scenario for the
outlook of company results," Cholet Dupont strategist Vincent
Guenzi said.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index and
Germany's DAX index were both down 0.3 percent and
France's CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by
Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Susan Fenton)