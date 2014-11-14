(Adds closing levels)
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, trims Thursday's gains
* Abengoa plummets on confusion about debt guarantees
* M&A speculation lifts recently hammered oil services
PARIS, Nov 14 European stocks dipped on Friday,
erasing most of the previous session's gains, with mining shares
pressured by falling metal prices on worries over the pace of
Chinese economic growth.
Telecom gear maker Nokia fell 5.5 percent, with
traders citing disappointment over the group's updated profit
margin targets.
The biggest loser, however, was Spain's renewable energy
firm Abengoa, tumbling 37 percent, hurt by investor
confusion over the garantees of one of the firm's bonds.
The stock's sell-off started on Thursday when Abengoa's
management said debt raised by its Abengoa Greenfield unit would
be accounted for as 'non-recourse', contrary to what debtholders
had thought. The confusion over the classification of the
company's non-recourse debt was adding to recent investor
complaints about transparency at Abengoa.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 0.2 percent lower, at 1,344.26 points.
Miner Anglo American fell 0.4 percent and peer BHP
Billiton shed 0.3 percent, dragged down by further
weakness in copper prices. The STOXX 600 basic resources sector
index has tumbled 15 percent in the past four months.
European stocks had inched higher in early trade after data
showed Germany narrowly avoided recession in the third quarter
and France grew more than expected.
"Overall, Europe's economic environment remains sluggish,
and we have to be extremely cautious in our scenario for the
outlook of company results," Cholet Dupont strategist Vincent
Guenzi said.
Shares in recently hammered oil services companies bucked
the trend, with Fugro jumping 21 percent and CGG
adding 2.6 percent, boosted by speculation of M&A in
the battered sector.
"With the recent drop in oil prices and the postponement of
major projects, the idea of a wave of consolidation in the
sector is gaining traction," a Paris-based trader said.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by
Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Susan Fenton)