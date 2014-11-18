* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Altice falls after private equity firms sell stake
* ZEW seen reversing 10 straight months of declines
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 18 European stocks rose adding to the
previous session's rally on Tuesday after comments from ECB
President Mario Draghi that were seen as raising the prospect of
further stimulus steps.
Investors were also betting on Germany's ZEW survey for
November, due at 1000 GMT, to start showing some signs of a
stabilisation and reverse 10 straight months of declines.
Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice
bucked the trend, falling 3.8 percent after private
equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5
million shares via an accelerated bookbuild.
At 0855 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,357.38 points, with
Germany's DAX up 0.7 percent.
"Overall, sentiment has improved after Draghi's comments
yesterday, which were quite dovish even though he didn't unveil
anything new. The European market is clearly driven by the ECB,
and the fact that Draghi reaffirms the bank's determination to
support the economy is positive," said Alexandre Baradez, chief
market analyst at IG France.
Draghi said on Monday the ECB stimulus is gaining traction
but reiterated the central bank's readiness to do more if
necessary.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.3
percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent, Italy's MIB
up 0.5 percent, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index up 0.5 percent.
Shares in British infrastructure group Balfour Beatty
rose 5.3 percent after reaffirming its profit outlook
for the full year, and saying it had made progress towards
addressing the management issues around its UK construction
business.
Shares in big pharmaceutical groups featured among the top
blue-chip gainers, with Novartis up 1 percent and
Roche up 0.6 percent, boosted by renewed M&A activity
in the sector.
On Monday, U.S. firm Allergan Inc accepted a $66
billion takeover bid from Actavis Plc.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)