* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct
* ZEW beats expectations, boosts improvement hopes
* Indexes underpinned by ECB stimulus speculation
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 18 European stocks rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday, helped by an improvement in German
economic sentiment and speculation about fresh monetary stimulus
in the euro zone.
At 1444 GMT, Frankfurt's DAX index was up 1.4
percent after the ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor
sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost a year,
beating expectations and raising hopes of an improvement in
Europe's biggest economy.
"We do think that the German economy is going to hold its
growth momentum of this year into the next - so no major
improvement but no disappointment," Matthias Thiel, a strategist
at M.M. Warburg & CO in Hamburg, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.6 percent at 1,359.91 points, with the euro zone-only
Euro STOXX 50 up 1 percent at 3,116.99 points.
The indexes were extending gains from the previous session,
when the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the
bank's stimulus is gaining traction but repeated the central
bank's readiness to do more if necessary.
"The European market is clearly driven by the ECB, and the
fact that Draghi reaffirms the bank's determination to support
the economy is positive," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market
analyst at IG France.
Among individual stocks, British infrastructure group
Balfour Beatty rose 5.5 percent after reaffirming its
profit outlook for the full year, and saying it had made
progress towards addressing management issues around its UK
construction business.
Autos were the best-performing sector as data showed
European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October from year-ago
levels as premium leaders including Volkswagen
recorded stronger demand in key markets. VW's shares rose 2.4
percent.
Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice
bucked the trend, falling 3.2 percent after private
equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5
million shares.
