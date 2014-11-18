* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 pct
* ZEW beats expectations, boosts economic hopes
* Indexes underpinned by ECB stimulus speculation
* Trading in Areva halted as company suspends targets
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 18 European stocks rose for a second
straight day on Tuesday, helped by an improvement in German
economic sentiment and speculation about fresh monetary stimulus
in the euro zone.
Frankfurt's DAX index rose 1.6 percent after the
ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment rose in
November for the first time in almost a year, beating
expectations and raising hopes of growth after Europe's biggest
economy narrowly avoided recession.
"We do think that the German economy is going to hold its
growth momentum of this year into the next - so no major
improvement but no disappointment," Matthias Thiel, a strategist
at M.M. Warburg & CO in Hamburg, said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.6 percent higher at 1,360.22 points, with the euro
zone-only Euro STOXX 50 up 1.2 percent at 3,120.42
points.
The indexes were extending gains from the previous session,
when European Central Bank President Mario Draghi underlined
bank's readiness to do more to revive the economy if necessary.
"The European market is clearly driven by the ECB, and the
fact that Draghi reaffirms the bank's determination to support
the economy is positive," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market
analyst at IG France.
Among individual stocks, British infrastructure group
Balfour Beatty rose 5.5 percent after reaffirming its
profit outlook for the full year, and saying it had made
progress in tackling management problems at its UK construction
business.
Autos were the best-performing sector as data showed
European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October from year-ago
levels. Volkswagen shares rose 2.1 percent.
Shares in European cable and telecoms company Altice
bucked the trend, falling 3.4 percent after private
equity firms Carlyle and Cinven sold 7.5
million shares.
French nuclear group Areva, which had been up as
much as 3.2 percent on Tuesday, turned lower in late trade
before trading was halted. The company suspended its financial
targets for next year and 2016, blaming delays to a Finnish
reactor project, the delayed restart of Japan's reactors and a
lacklustre nuclear market.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Additional Reporting By Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Susan Fenton/Ruth Pitchford)