By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 19 European shares inched lower in
early trade on Wednesday after a sharp fall in iron ore prices
pummeled mining stocks and French nuclear group Areva
also took a big hit.
Shares in Areva tumbled 19 percent after it suspended its
2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming delays in a Finnish
atomic project, the slow restart of Japan's reactors and a
lacklustre nuclear market.
"Another profit warning," a Paris-based trader said.
"There's a complete lack of visibility following this
announcement."
At 0858 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,356.46 points.
Rio Tinto fell 1.7 percent and BHP Billiton
shed 1.6 percent after China's iron ore futures dropped nearly 5
percent to a record low on Wednesday, piling more pressure on
spot prices which have slumped to their weakest in more than
five years, hurt by a supply glut.
"There's been no pause in the sell-off in commodity prices,
which drags the shares of all the basic resources companies,"
Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
"The slide in oil and metal prices is sending warning
signals about the outlook for global growth, signals that for
now the broad stock market is ignoring. This incoherence shows
that equities are mostly supported by the input from the central
banks and not economic indicators."
Earlier this week, European stocks rallied strongly after
comments from ECB President Mario Draghi raised the prospect of
further stimulus steps.
Draghi said the ECB stimulus was gaining traction, adding
that if current efforts should prove insufficient to accelerate
the euro zone recovery, the central bank was ready to do more.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3
percent, Germany's DAX index lost 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent.
UK testing firm Intertek featured among the top
losers, down 7.5 percent after a disappointing trading update.
