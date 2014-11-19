* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.2 pct
* Swiss SMI index touched 9,000 mark
* Miners slip, track fall in iron ore prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 19 European shares turned positive
in morning trading on Wednesday, helped by some encouraging
broker upgrades, with Switzerland's SMI equity index hitting the
9,000-point mark for the first time since late 2007.
Prudential rose 1.1 percent to lead insurers after
Deutsche Bank increased its target price for the stock to 1,680
pence from 1,630 pence. AstraZeneca was up 1.4 percent,
helping the European healthcare index after Natixis
raised its price target for the stock.
At 1050 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,362.84 points after
falling to a low of 1,355.67 earlier in the session.
The Swiss SMI index rose 0.2 percent to 8,991.02
points after reaching an intra-day high of 9001.84 points. It
has gained nearly 10 percent so far this year, outpacing all
European major stock indexes including Germany's DAX,
down 0.7 percent over the same period.
"If you talk about flight to safety, the Swiss market is one
of the main beneficiaries of that as it has got big defensive
companies like Roche and Novartis. And Swiss
franc is a relatively stable currency," Philippe Gijsels, head
of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"In the short term this trend is likely to continue."
Gains recorded by the broader market, however, were capped
by a sharp decline in mining shares, dragged by a steep fall in
iron ore prices.
Rio Tinto fell 1.4 percent and BHP Billiton
shed 1.2 percent after China's iron ore futures dropped nearly 5
percent to a record low on Wednesday, raising pressure on spot
prices which have slumped to their weakest in more than five
years, hurt by a supply glut.
"There's been no pause in the sell-off in commodity prices,
which drags the shares of all the basic resources companies,"
Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said.
The STOXX Europe Basic Resources index fell 0.7
percent, the worst sectoral performer in Europe.
Among other movers, Areva tumbled 15 percent
after suspending its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming
delays in a Finnish atomic project, the slow restart of Japan's
reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market.
UK testing firm Intertek featured among the top
losers, down 6.9 percent after a disappointing trading update.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris, editing by
Mark Heinrich)