* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 pct
* Swiss SMI index touched 9,000 mark
* Miners slip, track fall in iron ore prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 19 The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
share index climbed to a seven-week high on Wednesday,
helped by broker upgrades, and Switzerland's SMI equity index
hit the 9,000 mark for the first time since late 2007.
Prudential rose 1.3 percent after Deutsche Bank
increased its target price for the stock to 1,680 pence from
1,630 pence, Severn Trent was up 2.3 percent on a HSBC
upgrade to "neutral" from "underweight" and AstraZeneca
gained 1.7 percent after Natixis raised its price target.
At 1312 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 of top European shares was
up 0.27 percent at 1,363.12 points after rising to 1,365.25, the
highest level since early October.
Germany's DAX rose 0.48 percent, building on gains
on Tuesday when a survey showed German analyst and investor
sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost a year,
beating expectations and raising hopes of growth after Europe's
biggest economy narrowly avoided recession.
The Swiss SMI index rose 0.2 percent to 8,988.84
points after reaching an intra-day high of 9,001.84 points. It
has gained nearly 10 percent so far this year, outpacing all
European major stock indexes including Germany's DAX, down 0.7
percent over the same period.
"If you talk about flight to safety, the Swiss market is one
of the main beneficiaries of that as it has got big defensive
companies like Roche and Novartis. And the
Swiss franc is a relatively stable currency," Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"In the short term this trend is likely to continue."
Gains recorded by the broader market, however, were capped
by a sharp decline in mining shares.
Rio Tinto fell 1.7 percent and BHP Billiton
shed 1.4 percent after China's iron ore futures dropped nearly 5
percent to a record low on Wednesday, raising pressure on spot
prices which have slumped to their weakest in more than five
years, hurt by a supply glut.
"There's been no pause in the sell-off in commodity prices,
which drags (down) the shares of all the basic resources
companies," Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff
said.
The STOXX Europe Basic Resources index fell 1
percent, the worst sectoral performer in Europe.
Among other movers, Areva tumbled 15.9 percent
after suspending its 2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming
delays in a Finnish atomic project, the slow restart of Japan's
reactors and a lacklustre nuclear market.
UK testing firm Intertek featured among the main
losers, down 7.5 percent after a disappointing trading update,
while mid-cap firm ICAP fell 8.7 percent after the
world's largest interdealer broker reported a 38 percent fall in
first-half profit and gave a cautious outlook.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris, editing by
Mark Heinrich/Ruth Pitchford)