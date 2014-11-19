* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes flat
* Miners slip, track fall in iron ore prices
* Swiss SMI index touched 9,000 mark
LONDON, Nov 19 European shares ended flat after
hitting a seven-week high earlier on Wednesday, with investors
trading cautiously ahead of minutes from the most recent Federal
Reserve policy meeting.
The market also faced pressure from a sharp decline in
mining shares after China's iron ore futures dropped nearly 5
percent to a record low. That pushed down spot prices, which
have slumped to their weakest in more than five years on a
supply glut.
The STOXX Europe Basic Resources index fell 1.6
percent, the worst sectoral performer in Europe, while both Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton shed more than 2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index ended
flat at 1,359.88 points, after climbing to a seven-week high
earlier in the session with the help of some positive broker
upgrades. But gains evaporated later as focus shifted to the Fed
minutes.
"There are still some concerns that the language from the
Fed might indicate that the rates will start rising sooner than
expected," Lorne Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth
Management, said.
"But I think the central bank will continue with its
language of keeping interest rates lower and the monetary policy
accommodative until the escape velocity has been achieved. The
focus of the Fed's language will start to turn to external drags
on the United States, such as Europe and China."
The Fed is set to publish minutes from the Federal Open
Market Committee's October policy meeting at 1900 GMT. They are
expected to show the Fed's path is diverging from other major
central banks that are increasing their stimulus programmes.
Across Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.17 percent and
France's CAC was up 0.09 percent. Switzerland's SMI
equity index was up 0.12 percent after hitting the 9,000
mark for the first time since late 2007. The SMI is up more than
10 percent so far this year, against a flat German index.
"If you talk about flight to safety, the Swiss market is one
of the main beneficiaries of that as it has got big defensive
companies like Roche and Novartis. And the
Swiss franc is a relatively stable currency," Philippe Gijsels,
head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.
"In the short term this trend is likely to continue."
Among other movers, Prudential rose 0.9 percent
after Deutsche Bank increased its target price for the stock to
1,680 pence from 1,630 pence. Severn Trent was up 2.9
percent on an HSBC upgrade to "neutral" from "underweight",
while AstraZeneca gained 1.7 percent after Natixis
raised its price target.
Areva tumbled 15.7 percent after suspending its
2015 and 2016 financial targets, blaming delays in a Finnish
atomic project, the slow restart of Japan's reactors and a
lacklustre nuclear market.
