* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.3 pct
* Oil services bounce back on Technip's offer for CGG
* "Can't fight the central banks" -Natixis AM's Nicolas
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 20 European shares fell on Thursday
after weaker-than-expected euro zone manufacturing data
reignited worries over the outlook for growth and caused a
sell-off in Southern European stocks.
Shares in oil services firms, recently hammered as oil
prices sank below $80 a barrel, bucked the trend as M&A activity
fuelled expectation of consolidation in the struggling sector.
France's CGG jumped 23 percent on news of a 1.47
billion euro ($1.84 billion) takeover offer from larger rival
Technip, a bid that CGG rejected.
Technip shares fell 6.5 percent, while Fugro
surged 4.1 percent, Saipem rose 2.2 percent and TGS
gained 2.1 percent.
"It puts the spotlight on a sector which is at the start of
a wave of consolidation, under pressure due to weakening oil
prices. The rejected bid (on CGG) may open the door for other
suitors which can offer better synergies," Barclays France fund
manager Renaud Murail said.
The rally in the sector was limited, however, as Brent crude
oil fell below $78 a barrel on Thursday, hurt by weak
economic data from Europe as well as from China. Brent, which
was heading for its lowest close in four years, has fallen a
third from its peak for the year in June.
Data showed euro zone business growth has been weaker than
any forecaster expected this month and new orders have fallen
for the first time in more than a year despite further
price-cutting.
In Asia, figures showed earlier on Thursday growth in
China's vast factory sector stalled in November, with output
contracting for the first time in six months.
At 1200 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,349.89 points. Spain's
IBEX was down 2 percent and Italy's MIB down
1.7 percent.
European stocks have been oscillating in a tight range since
late October, as worries over the outlook for the global economy
have been offset by a dovish tone from central banks.
On Monday, ECB President Mario Draghi raised the prospect of
further stimulus steps. Draghi said the ECB stimulus was gaining
traction, adding that if current efforts should prove
insufficient to accelerate the euro zone recovery, the central
bank was ready to do more.
"You can't fight the central banks at the moment," said
Franck Nicolas, head of investment and client solutions at
Natixis Asset Management, which has 310 billion euros ($389
billion)
"We're concerned about the distortion in asset prices due to
the massive liquidity from the central banks, but at the same
time we can't just stay on the sidelines while the rally in
stocks continue."
