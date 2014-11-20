* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1 pct
* Oil services bounce back on Technip's offer for CGG
* Rejected CGG bid may open door for other suitors -fund
manager
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 20 European shares fell on Thursday
as weaker than expected euro zone manufacturing data reignited
worries over the outlook for growth and caused a sell-off in
Southern European stocks.
Shares in oil services companies, hammered as oil prices
sank below $80 a barrel, bucked the trend as M&A activity
fuelled expectation of consolidation in the struggling sector.
France's CGG jumped 23 percent on news of a 1.47
billion euro ($1.84 billion) takeover offer from larger rival
Technip, a bid that CGG rejected.
The rally was fuelled by short-covering as hedge funds
scrambled to unwind negative bets on the shares of CGG, one of
the most shorted stocks across Europe, Markit data shows.
Technip shares fell 6.9 percent, while Fugro
surged 5.6 percent, Saipem rose 4 percent and TGS
gained 4.4 percent.
"It puts the spotlight on a sector which is at the start of
a wave of consolidation, under pressure due to weakening oil
prices. The rejected bid (on CGG) may open the door for other
suitors," Barclays France fund manager Renaud Murail said.
At 1532 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,353.04 points.
Spain's IBEX was down 1.9 percent, hit in part by a
5.6 percent drop in shares of BBVA, which on Thursday
set the terms of a rights issue to fund the raising of its stake
in Turkey's Garanti
"It's a classic case of a drop in the shares of a company
making an acquisition for which it will spend a lot of money,"
said Margarita Rivas, senior investment strategist at GVC Gaesco
Valores in Madrid.
"But beyond that, I think that the market is still in an
positive trend and the dip in the IBEX will be short-lived."
Hurting investor sentiment in the morning, data showed euro
zone business growth has been weaker than any forecaster
expected this month and new orders have fallen for the first
time in more than a year despite further price-cutting.
In Asia, figures showed growth in China's vast factory
sector stalled in November, with output contracting for the
first time in six months.
European stocks have been oscillating in a tight range since
late October as worries over the outlook for the global economy
have been offset by a dovish tone from central
banks.
(Additional reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing
by David Goodman)