* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.3 pct, DAX up 0.5 pct
* Stimulus speculation helps euro zone stocks
* DAX gains ground for 11th straight session
* Energy shares under pressure ahead of OPEC meeting
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 27 European shares rose on Thursday,
adding to their recent sharp rally that has been fuelled by
expectations of further stimulus measures from the European
Central Bank.
The region's indexes were led higher by Germany's DAX
, which was up 0.5 percent to outperform peers, rising
for its 11th straight session.
Germany's unemployment rate touched a record low in
November, highlighting the gap between the euro zone's largest
economy and its struggling euro zone partners.
At the same time Spanish and Italian stocks rose as
expectations mounted that the European Central Bank would buy
bonds.
On Wednesday, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said the
bank might decide as early as the first quarter of next year
whether to begin buying sovereign bonds.
A near 20 percent rally for the DAX since the middle of
October has brought the index within a hundred points of
breaking the all-time high, set in June.
"We had very weak data coming out of Germany for last
quarter, but the data we've had over the last two weaks have
been encouraging. Meanwhile, other euro zone data is stabilising
but not getting better," Veronika Pechlaner, European fund
manager at Ashburton, said.
"We'll need to see more action from the ECB for the rally in
weaker markets to be extended. With action next year expected,
maybe only measures in December will surprise markets."
Chipmaker Infineon dropped 2 percent, bucking the
trend in Germany, after results missed forecasts - one of only
six stocks to fall on the DAX.
At 1215 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,393.10 points, with
trading curtailed by a holiday in the United States.
"Volumes will be very low today with Wall Street closed for
Thanksgiving, and the big focus will be on the OPEC meeting,"
FXCM analyst Vincent Ganne said.
Shares in oil majors and oil services firms lost ground
again as Brent crude fell to a four-year low under $76 a
barrel ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna.
Royal Dutch Shell fell 0.7 percent, BG
dropped 1.4 percent and Seadrill shed 3.2 percent.
A number of oil services firms including Seadrill have been
forced to scrap their dividend as the sector struggles with the
slump in crude prices that has prompted oil majors to slash
capital expenditure.
Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam,
Lisbon and Brussels bourses, said the technical incident
impacting indices earlier on Thursday had been resolved.
