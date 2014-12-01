LONDON Dec 1 European shares fell early on
Monday as weak Chinese economic data contributed to a rout in
the commodities market and early indications pointed to
disappointing sales at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping
season.
At 0804 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.7 percent at 1,383.61 points, snapping a
six-day winning streak.
Mining stocks weighed as London copper tumbled to its lowest
level in four-and-a-half years and oil fell more than $2 a
barrel to a five-year low. Data showed China's factories slowed
more than expected in November, casting a shadow over demand
prospects at a time when the oil market already faces a supply
glut.
Oil services company Tullow Oil fell 7.1 percent
while miner Glencore shed 4.3 percent.
Precious metals' miners were also under pressure after gold
slid 2 percent on Monday and silver slumped to its lowest since
2009. Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to boost
central bank gold reserves, providing a new trigger for
sell-offs in an already nervous market.
Adding to a more subdued market tone after a two-week rise
for major European indexes, the U.S. National Retail Federation
estimated sales over the full Thanksgiving weekend would show a
decline of 11.3 percent from a year earlier, to $50.9 billion.
Investors were awaiting manufacturing data from the euro
zone's three largest economies, due between 0845 GMT and 0900
GMT.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger said on Saturday she saw little room for further
easing of monetary policy despite a further fall in euro zone
inflation.
