* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.7 pct
* Weak China data hits miners
* Oil stocks extend slump as crude falls
* E.ON boosted by spinoff plans
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 1 European shares fell on Monday as
weak Chinese and euro zone economic data contributed to a rout
in the commodities market and early indications of disappointing
sales at the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season.
At 0942 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.7 percent at 1,383.49 points, falling for
the first time in seven sessions.
Mining stocks weighed as London copper tumbled to its lowest
level in four-and-a-half years and oil fell more than $2 a
barrel to a five-year low.
Data showed China's factories slowed more than expected in
November, casting a shadow over demand prospects at a time when
the oil market already faces a supply glut.
Oil services company Tullow Oil tumbled 7.3 percent
while miner BHP Billiton shed 3.9 percent.
"There's downward pressure on many commodities. That is a
function of disappointing global growth and especially the
slowdown in China," Wouter Sturkenboom, senior investment
strategist at Russell Investments, said. "That is negative for
equities."
Airlines, however, rose on the prospect of cheaper fuel,
which accounts for around a third of their costs. EasyJet
was up 2 percent.
Precious metals' miners were also under pressure after gold
slid 2 percent on Monday and silver slumped to its lowest since
2009.
Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to boost
central bank gold reserves, providing a new trigger for
sell-offs in an already nervous market.
The FTSEurofirst briefly extended its losses after data
showed euro zone manufacturing growth stalled in November and
new orders fell at the fastest pace in 19 months.
Adding to the more subdued market tone after a two-week rise
for major European indexes, the U.S. National Retail Federation
estimated sales over the full Thanksgiving weekend would show a
decline of 11.3 percent from a year earlier.
Germany's biggest utility E.ON bucked the trend,
rising 3.8 percent after announcing plans to split in two and
spin off most of its power generation, energy trading and
upstream businesses.
Telecoms group Altice SA rose 4.9 percent after
agreeing to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi
for about 7.4 billion euros ($9.2 billion).
The deal with Oi marks the effective unwinding of Oi's
ill-fated merger with Portugal Telecom, whose shares
fell 9 percent.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)