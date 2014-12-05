* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.1 pct, bounces from previous day's
drop
* Energy shares tumble again as Brent falls to $69 a barrel
* German industry orders lift sentiment
By Blaise Robinson and Francesco Canepa
PARIS/LONDON, Dec 5 European shares rallied on
Friday, recouping most of the previous session's losses, helped
by strong German factory orders and expectations for upbeat U.S.
jobs data due later in the day.
Shares in oil and gas firms bucked the trend, losing ground
again as Brent crude fell close to $69 a barrel.
Seadrill was down 4.6 percent, Saipem down
2.9 percent and Statoil down 0.9 percent.
This year's sharp drop in crude prices has forced a number
of oil services firms including Seadrill to scrap their
dividends as oil majors accelerate cost-cutting efforts.
The STOXX oil and gas sector index has tumbled 23
percent since June, representing a wipeout in market
capitalisation of roughly $240 billion, more than the entire
market value of Shell, Europe's biggest oil major,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
At 1145 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 1.1 percent at 1,396.47 points. The index fell 1.4 percent in
the previous session after the European Central Bank stuck to
its line that any decision on further stimulus would be made
next year, sparking a bout of profit taking.
"People had bought the rumour and they sold the news. There
was no major surprise in Draghi's speech. We're still betting on
a slow recovery in the European economy," Barclays France
director Franklin Pichard said.
Data on Friday showed German industry orders rose far more
than forecast in October.
U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT, was expected to show
employment growth accelerated in November. Non-farm payrolls are
likely to have increased by 230,000 jobs last month after rising
by 214,000 in October, according to a Reuters poll.
"A number in line with expectations would make people think
there's no need to bank any profit at the moment," said Paul
Chesterton, a trader at Peregrine & Black.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6
percent, Germany's DAX index up 1.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 1.2 percent.
Shares in Spanish state-rescued lender Bankia was
down 2 percent, adding to the previous session's sharp losses.
Bankia presented a series of error-strewn accounts for 2011,
the year it listed shares, according to a report released on
Thursday as part of a long-running court investigation into its
flotation and state bailout.
