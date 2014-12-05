* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.6 pct, after falling on Thurs
* Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosts sentiment
* Oil services shares drop as Brent at $69/barrel
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 5 European stocks extended their
broad rally on Friday afternoon after data showed U.S. employers
added the largest number of workers in nearly three years in
November.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January 2012. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
payrolls increasing by only 230,000.
"We knew that the U.S. economy was getting better and
better, but these figures are very strong. It really fuels the
bullish sentiment on the market," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin
said.
The robust U.S. jobs data came after figures earlier on
Friday showed German industry orders rose far more than forecast
in October.
At 1345 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.6 percent at 1,402.42 points.
Blue-chips such as AB Inbev, Daimler and
Vodafone led the broad-based rally, up 2.7-3.2 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 had fallen 1.4 percent on Thursday
after the European Central Bank stuck to its line that any
decision on further stimulus would be made next year, sparking a
bout of profit taking.
"People had bought the rumour and they sold the news. There
was no major surprise in Draghi's speech. We're still betting on
a slow recovery in the European economy," Barclays France
director Franklin Pichard said.
Bucking the trend on Friday, shares in oil services firms
lost ground again as Brent crude hovered around $69 a
barrel. Seadrill was down 3.5 percent, Saipem
fell 3.8 percent.
This year's sharp drop in crude prices has forced a number
of oil services firms, including Seadrill, to scrap their
dividends as oil majors accelerate cost-cutting efforts.
The STOXX oil and gas sector index has tumbled 23
percent since June, representing a wipeout in market
capitalisation of roughly $240 billion, more than the entire
market value of Shell, Europe's biggest oil major,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
