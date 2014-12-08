* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, trims Friday's gains
* Italy's credit downgrade weighs on sentiment
* Energy shares drop again as Brent slips below $69
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 8 European shares fell early on
Monday, trimming some of the previous session's sharp gains
after soft macro data from China and Japan.
At 0900 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,401.34 points, having
surged 1.8 percent on Friday after much better than expected
U.S. monthly jobs data.
Also weighing on sentiment on Monday was S&P's Friday cut to
Italy's sovereign credit rating from BBB to BBB-, only one notch
above junk, citing weak growth and poor competitiveness that
undermine the sustainability of its huge public debt.
"The euphoria from Friday's U.S. payrolls is dissipating;
we're seeing a bit of profit-taking," Saxo Bank trader Pierre
Martin said.
"Italy's downgrade is a good reminder that Europe is far
from being out of the woods. Even if the ECB is pro-active,
there are a lot of issues still to be resolved."
Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Mediobanca
lost 0.4 percent.
China's exports rose 4.7 percent in November from a year
earlier, while imports dropped 6.7 percent, well below
expectations and adding to concerns that the world's
second-largest economy could be facing a sharper slowdown.
Japan's economy shrank more than initially reported in the
third quarter on declines in business investment.
Energy shares fell again as Brent dropped to below
$69 a barrel after Morgan Stanley cut its forecast for crude and
the market received little support from China's trade data.
ENI was down 1.4 percent and Royal Dutch Shell
slipped by 0.9 percent.
Seadrill bucked the trend, rising 6.4 percent
after the company's chairman and largest shareholder,
billionaire investor John Fredriksen, increased his stake in the
group to 23.9 percent.
The recent drop in crude prices has forced a number of oil
services companies, including Seadrill, to scrap dividends as
oil majors accelerate cost-cutting efforts.
The STOXX oil and gas index has tumbled about 23
percent since June, wiping roughly $240 billion off market
capitalisation, more than the entire market value of Shell,
Europe's biggest oil major, Thomson Reuters data shows.
