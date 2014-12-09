LONDON Dec 9 European shares fell sharply on
Tuesday, with a further slide in crude oil prices hitting energy
stocks and British grocer Tesco plunging after another
profit warning.
Tesco shares fell 15 percent after it slashed its full-year
outlook by almost a third in the latest downgrade sparked by an
accounting scandal and intense competition in its home market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.1 percent at 1,381.16 points by 0809 GMT after
falling 0.7 percent in the previous session.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index fell 2.4
percent, the biggest sectoral decliner, after Brent oil slipped
to a five-year low below $66 a barrel following a drop of more
than 4 percent the day before on worries of a swelling supply
glut.
BP, Tullow Oil, Statoil and Respsol
fell 2 to 3.2 percent.
