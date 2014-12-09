* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 1.3 pct, Greek shares sink 6.6 pct
* Tesco slumps after another profit warning
* Energy stocks track weaker crude oil prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Dec 9 European shares hit a two-week low
on Tuesday, with a further slide in crude oil prices hitting
energy stocks.
Greek stocks sank 6.6 percent, a day after the
government announced it would bring forward a presidential vote
by two months. Greek banks fell sharply, with National Bank of
Greece down 8.8 percent and Alpha Bank
dropping 7.9 percent.
Shares in British grocer Tesco plunged after
another profit warning, down 11.9 percent after hitting their
lowest in nearly 15 years. Tesco slashed its full-year outlook
by almost a third in the latest downgrade, sparked by an
accounting scandal and intense competition in its home market.
The European retail index fell 2.4 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index was the
biggest sectoral decliner, down 2.5 percent, after Brent oil
slipped to a five-year low below $66 a barrel after a drop of
more than 4 percent the day before on worries of a swelling
supply glut.
"Typically, lower oil prices are good for the world
economies and some other companies and sectors. Nevertheless,
the quick drop is creating some nervousness and volatility,"
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels, said.
"Weak oil and commodity prices in general are probably
signalling that the recovery of the world economy is weak."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 1.3 percent at 1,377.28 points by 0857 GMT, after
falling to its lowest since late November, with energy companies
like BP, Tullow Oil, Statoil and Respsol
falling 2 to 3.2 percent.
"Lower energy prices are set to enhance consumer demand,
while a stronger dollar will have an increasingly positive
effect on European exports. The earnings estimates of
consumer-oriented and cyclical sectors will improve in this
environment," Christian Stocker, strategist at UniCredit in
Munich, said.
"But commodity sectors like basic resources and oil and gas
are set to remain under pressure given the pronounced excess
supply of important industrial metals and oil."
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 fell 1.4 percent,
Germany's DAX was down 1.3 percent, France's CAC
dropped 1.7 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB <.FTMIB< fell
1.8 percent.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)