LONDON Dec 10 European equity indexes staged a
modest rebound on Wednesday, helped by strong outlook updates
from firms including industrial equipment hire company Ashtead
and travel group TUI AG.
Britain's Ashtead rallied 6.7 percent after raising
its full-year earnings guidance and posting a 33 percent rise in
first-half profit.
TUI was up 2 percent after saying its target of 1 billion
euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the
current year as it reported its final set of results ahead of
its merger with TUI Travel.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5
percent at 1,370.01 points after falling 2.3 percent on the
previous day.
