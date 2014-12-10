* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct after a sharp 2-day drop
* Energy shares fall again as Brent falls toward $65
* Greek shares extend sell-off on political uncertainty
By Blaise Robinson and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier
PARIS, Dec 10 European stocks rose in a
technical bounce on Wednesday after sliding 3 percent slide over
two days, although energy stocks dropped again as Brent crude
fell toward $65 a barrel.
Greek shares featured among the top losers, with Athens'
benchmark ATG shares index losing 1.5 percent, adding to
a 13 percent slump on Tuesday on mounting worries over the
country's political situation.
Investors have been rattled by a decision by the Greek
government to bring forward to next week a presidential vote
that will force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide
whether to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout
cabinet or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the
bailout.
If Samaras fails to secure victory for his presidential
candidate, snap national elections could be called which the
leftist Syriza party -- a fierce opponent of Greece's bailout
deal with the European Union and IMF -- would likely win.
"Uncertainty in Greece over this vote is fuelling worries of
a political gridlock. That said, it's excessive to think that
this is a systemic risk, with the European Central Bank about to
step up its asset-purchase programme," Barclays France director
Franklin Pichard said.
At 1121 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,368.56 points, in what
traders said was a technical rebound after their 3 percent drop
this week.
Energy shares fell again along with Brent crude prices.
Fugro was down 6.3 percent, Seadrill fell
1.5 percent and Royal Dutch Shell shed 0.8 percent.
The sharp drop in crude prices since June has forced a
number of oil services companies, including Seadrill, to scrap
dividends as oil majors accelerate cost-cutting efforts.
However, many fund managers and analysts think lower oil
prices will be positive overall for the equity market.
"This is a change in paradigm in terms of energy prices with
implications on economic growth and investments. The impact on
countries that are net importers and the ones that are net
exporters will be quite different," said Jean Boivin, deputy
chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment
Institute, who has a positive bias on European equities.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Susan Fenton)