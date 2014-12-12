LONDON Dec 12 European shares fell on Friday,
with renewed declines in the price of oil hitting energy stocks,
while political concerns over Greece also pegged back equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by
0.7 percent at 1,347.45 points in early session trading, while
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.8 percent to 3,133.36 points.
European stock markets had managed to stabilise slightly on
Thursday, but a further fall in the price of oil meant the
region's equity indexes resumed their losing streak.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index fell 0.9
percent as Brent crude continued its march downwards on Friday,
dropping to a 5-1/2-year low of $63 a barrel for a weekly loss
of more than 8 percent, amid persistent concerns over a global
supply glut and a bearish demand outlook.
Traders also remained concerned by Greece.
In Greece, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Thursday warned
the country risked a "catastrophic" return to the depths of its
debt crisis if his government fell, raising the stakes before a
presidential vote this month.
"Greece is rearing its ugly head again. It's not good for
the euro zone," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at
Central Markets Investment Management.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)