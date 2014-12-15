* FTSEurofirst 300 ends down 2.4 pct, loses 8.2 pct in 6
days
* Relentless fall in oil fuels fears of deflation in euro
zone
* About $710 bln wiped off STOXX 600 in six sessions
* France's CGG stock tumbles 29 pct as Technip walks away
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 15 European shares tumbled on Monday,
resuming last week's sharp sell-off as the relentless drop in
oil prices hurt energy shares and fuelled fears of deflation in
the euro zone.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 2.4 percent at 1,290.65 points, a level not seen in
nearly two months, led lower by energy shares as Brent crude oil
hit a fresh five-year low close to $60 a barrel.
Italy's ENI fell 3.5 percent, Spain's Repsol
dropped 3 percent and Britain's BP shed 3.2
percent.
The broad STOXX 600 fell 2.2 percent. It has
dropped 7.9 percent in the past six sessions, representing a
wipeout in market capitalisation of roughly $710 billion, nearly
the size of Saudi Arabia's annual GDP.
"The drop in oil would normally be good news for the
European economy, but in this case it's actually bad news
because it seriously raises the risk of deflation," said
Christian Jimenez, fund manager and president of Diamant Bleu
Gestion, in Paris.
European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Ignazio
Visco said on Monday afternoon that oil price declines would
weigh on already-low inflation in the euro area in coming
months.
The ECB has already slashed its forecasts for growth and
inflation over the next two years.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index fell 1.9
percent, ending at its lowest close in nearly 18 months,
Germany's DAX index dropped 2.7 percent, and France's
CAC 40 lost 2.5 percent.
Shares in French seismic oil and gas services group CGG
were the top losers across Europe, plummeting 29
percent as rival Technip abandoned a takeover bid.
Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell 8.1
percent, hitting an all-time low, hurt by worries over the
prospect of a capital hike to meet ECB rules.
Mining shares were also under renewed pressure, with Rio
Tinto down 2.5 percent and BHP Billiton down 3.7
percent, falling on concern over a glut of iron ore and concerns
over demand, especially from top metal consumer China.
China's central bank said in a report seen by Reuters on
Sunday that economic growth may slow to 7.1 percent in 2015 from
an expected 7.4 percent this year.
The STOXX basic resources sector index has tumbled
26 percent since July.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Pravin Char)