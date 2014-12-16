LONDON Dec 16 European shares staged a late
rebound on Tuesday as the Russian rouble recovered a good chunk
of its daily losses against the dollar and as oil prices also
gained ground.
Traders pointed to comments by U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, who said Russia had made constructive moves towards
possibly reducing tensions in Ukraine.
Others also said the rebound may have been a technical one,
with many key indexes looking oversold after a volatile trading
session in the wake of Russia's huge emergency interest-rate
hike.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares
provisionally closed 1.8 percent higher at 1,314.31 points after
trading as low as 1,273.2 earlier in the day.
With Western economic sanctions and falling oil prices
crippling the Russian economy, Kerry's comments were seen as a
sign relations between the United States and Russia might become
more constructive.
"John Kerry...made all the difference," Justin Haque, a
trader at Hobart Capital, said.
