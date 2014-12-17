* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct, halts Tuesday's rebound
* Fears about brewing Russian financial crisis hit stocks
* Energy shares down 30 pct in six months
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 17 European shares fell in early
trading on Wednesday, reversing part of the previous day's
tentative bounce and hurt by another drop in oil prices as well
as by Russia's brewing financial crisis.
The Russian rouble remained volatile on Wednesday despite
foreign currency sales by the finance ministry.
The currency is still down almost 50 percent against the
dollar this year. The slump has revived memories of the 1998
crisis when the currency collapsed and sparked a sell-off in
European equities with Germany's DAX plunging nearly 40
percent in 2-1/2 months.
"The attack this week on the rouble has been quite violent,
and the market is now pricing in a recession in Russia next
year," said Arnaud Scarpaci, fund manager at Montaigne Capital.
"A lot of European companies exposed to Russia are under
pressure. It's better to avoid names such as Metro,
Nokian and Societe Generale, at least until
things stabilise in Russia."
Shares in Raiffeisen Bank International, which
relies heavily on the Russian market for profits, has fallen 53
percent so far this year, and hit another record low on
Wednesday, falling 2.9 percent.
Danish brewer Carlsberg and Finnish tyre maker
Nokian, which both have a strong exposure to Russia, are down 24
percent and 44 percent respectively in 2015.
At 0908 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,305.29 points.
Brent futures fell more than 1 percent, down for a
sixth straight session, with persistent worries of a supply glut
keeping prices near a 5-1/2 year low below $60 a barrel.
Total was down 0.8 percent on Wednesday, Saipem
was 2.8 percent lower and BP was down 0.5
percent.
Crude prices have dropped nearly 50 percent since June,
forcing a number of European oil services companies including
Seadrill and Fugro to scrap dividends as
oil majors accelerated cost-cutting.
The STOXX energy sector index has fallen 30 percent
in the past six months.
The relentless drop in oil prices has also fuelled fears of
deflation in the euro zone, bolstering expectations the European
Central Bank will start buying sovereign bonds next year in a
bid to revive inflation and support the euro zone economy.
Euro zone inflation is now at 0.3 percent, far below the
bank's target of just below 2 percent.
