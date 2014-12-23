* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.6 pct
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 23 A fall in Greek stocks kept a lid
on gains in European equities on Tuesday, as the Athens bourse
was hit by the prospect of early elections that could put
Greece's rescue package at risk.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by
0.6 percent at 1,374.59 points going into the close of the
trading session, with the index up 4.4 percent since the start
of 2014.
European stocks were helped by positive economic news from
Spain and Portugal.
The Bank of Spain raised its economic forecast while
Portugal's budget deficit shrank to 4.3 percent of gross
domestic product in the 12 months to the end of September from
4.8 percent a year earlier.
However, Athens' benchmark ATG equity index
underperformed due to uncertainty over Greek politics. The ATG,
which dropped nearly 20 percent in the second week of December,
was down 1 percent.
The Greek parliament on Tuesday failed to elect a new
president in a second-round vote. It has one more chance to do
so next week to avert elections that could bring to power a
party that wants to renegotiate the country's bailout deal, end
years of austerity and write off some Greek debt.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, whose term is not due to end
until mid-2016, has offered to bring pro-European independents
into the government and hold elections by late next year if they
support Stavros Dimas, the only candidate in the presidential
race.
"With many analysts predicting that Greek MPs will fall
short of the votes needed to support presidential candidate
Stavros Dimas, more destabilisation could be on the way for
Greece, and by extension, the euro zone," said Spreadex
financial analyst Connor Campbell.
Across Europe, Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 was up
by 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent while
France's CAC stood 1.3 percent higher.
Portugal's PSI-20 equity index outperformed to rise
1.5 percent after Portugal's budget deficit shrank, while
Madrid's IBEX also advanced 0.7 percent after the Bank
of Spain forecast faster economic growth.
However, the FTSE pared its earlier gains after data showed
Britain's deficit with the rest of the world has risen to 27
billion pounds ($42 billion), equivalent to 6.0 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), matching the biggest deficit on record.
"The UK current account data has triggered some sell
orders," said AvaTrade chief market analyst Naeem Aslam.
($1 = 0.6423 pounds)
