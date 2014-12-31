* Most European markets shut or only having half-day
* Ballast Nedam surges on merger/acquisition approaches
* Randgold rises on firmer gold price
* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, France's CAC up 0.4 pct
LONDON, Dec 31 Dutch construction group Ballast
Nedam was the standout performer on European stock
markets on Wednesday, as its shares surged after an approach on
a possible merger or takeover.
Most of Europe's stock markets were either shut or only
trading for half a day.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent
while France's CAC-40 advanced 0.4 percent. Germany's
DAX market was shut, as was the Italian exchange.
Ballast Nedam rose more than 20 percent after the company
said it had been approached by Dutch and international parties
about a merger or acquisition.
Randgold Resources was among the best-performers on
the FTSE, advancing 2.1 percent as the gold mining specialist
benefited from a rise in the price of gold itself.
The gold price has advanced in recent sessions as worries
about Greece have increased appetite for the metal, often viewed
as a safe haven during times of economic uncertainty.
Greece is set for an early general election on Jan. 25, and
the main Athens equity index, which has slumped 30
percent in 2014, was down by 0.5 percent.
Opinion polls point to a victory by the radical Greek
leftist Syriza party.
Syriza wants to wipe out a big part of the national debt,
and cancel the austerity terms of a 240-billion euro ($291.7
billion) bailout from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund that Greece still needs to pay its bills.
However, some traders say any hit to European markets from
the Greek situation could be mitigated by new economic stimulus
measures such as "quantitative easing" by the European Central
Bank next year.
"Our take is that ECB QE will be announced in March, not
January. Despite the objections of the Germanic bloc, we view QE
as unavoidable," said SteppenWolf Capital chief investment
officer Phoebus Theologites.
($1 = 0.8229 euros)
