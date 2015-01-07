* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1 pct after eurozone consumer prices
fall
* Expected ECB action positive for equities -HSBC strategist
* Air France shares slip after militant attack in Paris
* Greek shares fall as bond yields rise above 10 percent
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 7 European shares rose on Wednesday,
halting a three-day slide, after a bigger-than-expected drop in
euro zone inflation was seen as likely to trigger a long-awaited
bond-buying scheme by the European Central Bank to spur growth.
Euro zone consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December
compared with the same month the previous year, a first estimate
by the European statistic office showed. The last time euro zone
inflation was negative was in October 2009.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index was
up 1 percent at 1524 GMT, with nearly all major national
benchmark indexes in positive territory.
"We don't think investors should fight the ECB," said Robert
Parkes, a strategist at HSBC. "We think they will deliver
quantitative easing (bond-buying) in the first quarter, and that
will offer support to European stocks."
Markets were mostly unaffected by news of the deadliest
militant attack on French soil in recent decades, in which
masked gunmen stormed the Paris offices of satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo and killed at least 12 people.
But Franco-Dutch airline Air France KLM shares
fell 3 percent, underperforming rivals and the broader travel
and leisure index, with traders and analysts citing the
attack and heightened security measures in France.
Shares of French building and concessions group Vinci
were up 4.3 percent after French daily Les Echos said
talks between the French government and motorway operators over
toll-roads were making progress and a deal could be reached by
Jan. 15.
Airbus rose 2.9 percent. A person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday the aerospace company beat U.S.
rival Boeing in aircraft orders in 2014, maintaining a
lead in new business despite lagging in deliveries.
The Athens ATG index was a notable outlier, down 1.5
percent, with lingering fears over upcoming elections in Greece
pushing benchmark bond yields above 10 percent.
Shares in UK retailer Sainsbury's reversed early
gains and fell 2.5 percent after the group reported a better
than expected performance in the Christmas quarter. Traders
highlighted the retailer's caution about prospects for its full
financial year.
Further supporting sentiment on European retailers, German
retail sales rose one percent in November, beating expectations
for a flat reading, data from Germany's Federal Statistics
office showed on Wednesday.
Portugal Telecom fell 16 percent to all-time lows
on Wednesday, a day after the Portuguese Prosecutor General's
office said it had conducted searches of the company's offices.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)