* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.7 pct, posts weekly loss
* Santander slides after capital increase, dividend cut
* Euro zone banks fall as ECB stimulus optimism cools
By Francesco Canepa and Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Jan 9 European shares posted a loss in
the first full trading week of 2015, weighed down by a slide in
banks, led by Spain's Santander after its capital
increase, and oil companies.
Relief after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data proved
short-lived and the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
dipped back late on Friday to close 1.7 percent lower at
1,345.60 points.
It was down 1.1 percent for the week despite a 2.9 percent
bounce on Thursday.
"The bid from new money to start the year feels like it's
faded," a trader said.
Euro zone banks, down 5.1 percent, weighed as
expectations about a wide bond-buying programme from the
European Central Bank cooled and heavyweight Santander slid over
13 percent after announcing a capital increase and dividend cut.
Traders said the discounted price of Santander's capital
increase had hurt the stock, though some analysts said the move
would pay off.
"This was a needed capital rebuild that addresses a known
issue," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The broader sector was under pressure as sources close to
the discussions told Reuters that an ECB bond-buying programme
may see national central banks buy some of the bonds, and set a
ballpark figure for the overall size of the programme at 500
billion euros ($590 billion).
Energy stocks, down 2 percent, also dragged the
market down as oil prices headed for a seventh straight weekly
loss, slipping back towards $50 a barrel on Friday. Key
producers are showing no sign of cutting output in the face of a
supply glut.
The market had briefly cut its losses earlier after data
showed U.S. job growth increased briskly in December, further
strengthening the economy's fundamentals.
"If you're at all nervous about the U.S. economy, in terms
of its effect on trading partners in Germany and the like, the
answer is unquestionably at this point that it is doing just
fine," said Dan Greenhaus, chief strategist at BTIG.
European bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
($1 = 0.8485 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Dominic Evans)