UPDATE 2-Macquarie-led group buys Australia's Endeavour Energy for $5.6 bln
* Macquarie beats rival group led by Hastings Funds Management
LONDON Jan 14 European shares fell at the open on Wednesday, mirroring a slump in copper and oil prices after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this year.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was down 1 percent at 1,362 points at 0802 GMT, with oil major Total and commodity firm Glencore the biggest drag on the index as they fell 2.9 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Macquarie beats rival group led by Hastings Funds Management
* Noble warns of Q1 net loss of about $130 mln (Recasts with share fall)