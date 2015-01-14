LONDON Jan 14 European shares fell at the open on Wednesday, mirroring a slump in copper and oil prices after the World Bank cut its global growth forecast for this year.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares was down 1 percent at 1,362 points at 0802 GMT, with oil major Total and commodity firm Glencore the biggest drag on the index as they fell 2.9 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)