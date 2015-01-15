* Swiss stocks slump after SNB scraps euro cap on franc
* Biggest one-day fall since 1989
* Market cap destruction estimated at $100 bln
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 1.4 pct
* Huge swings in major stocks Swatch, Richemont
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 15 Frantic foreign exchange trading
after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its euro cap on the franc
took $100 billion off the value of Switzerland's blue-chips on
Thursday, putting them on track for their biggest one-day fall
in at least 25 years.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI index slumped more than 8.6
percent, with stocks including Swatch, luxury-goods
firm Richemont and cement-maker Holcim down
between 12 and 14 percent in what some traders described as
"carnage".
Swiss-listed shares of offshore drilling contractor
Transocean slumped to an all-time low. Lenders Julius
Baer and UBS were down 10 percent.
The SNB's shock decision to discontinue the cap against the
euro it introduced on Sept. 6, 2011 to fight recession and
deflation pressures sent the Swiss franc soaring by almost 30
percent, a move that rippled through global markets and which
was seen hurting Swiss firms' exporting power.
Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek called the decision "a
tsunami" for Switzerland's economy.
"It's carnage," Central Markets Investment Management's head
of trading, Darren Courtney-Cook, said.
"I'm a seller of Europe here."
Stock markets fell across the region. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.3 percent.
"Equity markets have been shaken out by the Swiss move," IG
market analyst, David Madden, said.
"Markets are still struggling to puzzle out the full
implications, but the sudden drop in equity markets as well in
the FX sphere shows that the move caught everyone off guard."
