* Swiss stocks slump after SNB scraps euro cap on franc
* Biggest one-day fall for Swiss index since 1989
* Loss in market value estimated at 105 billion francs
* Huge losses for major stocks Swatch, Richemont
(Updates with closing prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 15 Frantic trading after the Swiss
National Bank scrapped its euro cap on the franc on Thursday
drove Swiss stocks down nearly 9 percent, their biggest one-day
percentage fall for at least 25 years.
One trader described the central bank's move as "carnage",
while Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek called the franc's surge
in value against the euro an economic "tsunami" for Switzerland,
which sells more than 40 percent of its exports to Europe.
Stocks including watchmaker Swatch, luxury goods
firm Richemont and cement maker Holcim
slumped by between 11 and more than 16 percent as the franc
surged against the euro.
Swiss stocks lost some 105 billion Swiss francs of
their combined market value or 8.67 percent. The currency moves
could, however, have technically led to gains for unhedged
dollar investors. link.reuters.com/sec83w
Swiss-listed shares in offshore drilling contractor
Transocean slumped to an all-time low, while banks
Julius Baer and UBS fell more than 11
percent.
"It's carnage," said Central Markets Investment Management's
head of trading, Darren Courtney-Cook.
The abrupt ending of the cap, introduced on Sept. 6, 2011 to
fight recession and deflationary pressures, sent the Swiss franc
soaring by almost 30 percent, threatening Swiss firms' exporting
power.
"This will have a violent impact on exporters, especially
companies which produce in Switzerland, such as watchmakers.
Also the banking sector will suffer, as it gets a big chunk of
its revenues from abroad," Geneva-based Bordier & Cie's chief
investment officer, Michel Juvet, said.
"A wave of profit warnings will come, and also a wave of
cost-cutting and outsourcing efforts. Companies can adapt to
gradual moves in currencies, but today's swing is just too
brutal and the consequences will be dire."
However, other leading stock indexes in Europe rose, with
some traders saying the SNB must be expecting an unstoppable
tide of euros from the European Central Bank (ECB) through
quantitative easing, which is seen as positive for stocks.
"The actual statement from the SNB talks about monetary
policy divergence becoming even more pronounced. Reading between
the lines, they expect ECB QE to be announced very shortly,"
Royal London Asset Management's European fund manager, Neil
Wilkinson, said.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 2.9
percent higher at 1,393.41 points, while Britain's FTSE 100
index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
advanced 1.7 to 2.4 percent.
ADVERSE IMPACT
Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of Swiss bank UBS,
said the SNB's decision will harm the Swiss economy, putting the
direct effect on Swiss goods exporters at about 5 billion Swiss
francs, equivalent to -0.7 percent of Swiss gross domestic
product (GDP).
Peter Dixon, equity strategist at Commerzbank, said a
significant rise in the domestic currency was the last thing
Switzerland needed at a time when its main trading partners were
not doing too well on the economic front.
"That's going to make life very much more difficult for
Swiss companies. The export-oriented manufacturers are going to
take the biggest hit and cyclical stocks like ABB will
be in the firing line," Dixon said.
ABB shares fell 9 percent.
A sharp move in stock prices could also affect mergers and
acquisitions. However, Holcim said it remained
committed to a planned merger with France's Lafarge to
create the world's biggest cement maker despite a fall of almost
3 billion francs in the Swiss company's market value.
Swiss drugmaker Roche said it would get some
protection from its wide spread of costs and revenues in
different currencies.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson, Sudip Kar-Gupta,
Alistair Smout and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Louise Ireland)