* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, at new 7-yr high
* Greek shares fall; Syriza gains momentum
* SAP stock drops after group trims outlook
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 20 European shares touched new
seven-year highs on Tuesday after data showed China's economic
growth slowed less than feared and on expectations the European
Central Bank will launch a quantitative easing programme later
this week.
Danish enzyme maker Novozymes featured among the
top gainers, surging 5.1 percent, with traders citing a new
buyback programme as one of the catalysts for the stock's rally.
Overall, Danish stocks underperformed slightly, with the OMX
Copenhagen 20 index up 0.2 percent. Denmark's central
bank cut its certificate of deposit and lending rates by 0.15
percentage points, deeper into negative territory, on Monday to
stop the crown currency strengthening after the
Swiss franc's cap to the euro was scrapped last week.
At 0910 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,419.33 points, topping
Monday's seven-year high.
China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, its slowest pace
in 24 years and barely missing the country's official 7.5
percent target. But the data was seen as a relief for investors,
who had feared a sharper slowdown.
"Growth in the last quarter of 2014 shows some nice
resilience, 7.3 percent versus expectations of 7.2 percent,
which shows that our scenario of a soft landing is quite close
to reality," said John Plassard, senior equity sales trader at
Mirabaud Securities in Geneva.
Philips gained 4.1 percent, lifted by a report
saying private equity groups have signalled interest in the
group's lighting division.
Shares in Unilever bucked the trend,
falling 1.7 percent after the consumer goods major posted
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth due
to weak emerging markets.
SAP also dropped after Europe's largest software
firm cut its 2017 operating profit outlook.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.5
percent and Germany's DAX index was 0.3 percent higher,
trimming gains after hitting another record high earlier in the
session. France's CAC 40 was up 0.5 percent.
The market was also supported by broad expectations the
European Central Bank is set to unveil a programme to print
money and buy bonds when it meets on Thursday to try and revive
the euro zone economy and inflation.
"I don't think Draghi will disappoint on Thursday. The
central bank's credibility is at stake, and this will be a
crucial moment for the ECB," said Alain Bokobza, head of
strategy, global asset allocation at Societe Generale.
"The quantitative easing programme will continue to pull
down the euro. With a currency falling to $1.15 from $1.55 and
the injection of 1 trillion euros, I don't see how the euro zone
economy won't recover."
Greek stocks lost ground again, with Athens's ATG
down 0.7 percent. Anti-bailout opposition party Syriza appears
to be gaining momentum with less than a week before Sunday's
election, moving further ahead of the conservatives that lead
the coalition government in two separate opinion polls.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)