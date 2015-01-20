* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.8 pct, hits new 7-yr high
* China data, German ZEW and QE hopes boost sentiment
* Greek shares fall as Syriza gains momentum
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 20 European shares climbed to a new
seven-year high on Tuesday after data showed China's economic
growth had slowed less than feared and expectations grew that
the European Central Bank would launch a quantitative easing
programme later this week.
At 1452 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
up 0.8 percent at 1,420.62 points after rising to 1,428.22 at
one point, a new seven-year high. The European basic resources
index jumped 2.2 percent, the top sectoral gainer, after
the economic data from China, the world's biggest metals
consumer.
Figures showed China's economy grew 7.4 percent in 2014, its
slowest pace in 24 years and just missing the official 7.5
percent target. But the data was welcomed with relief by
investors who had feared a sharper slowdown.
"A slowdown in China seems to be at a very moderate and
controlled pace and that's positive for the market," Ronny
Claeys, senior strategist at KBC Asset Management in Brussels,
said. "The German survey showing investors, who drive the
market, are optimistic also helped European equities."
A survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment jumped
in January for the third straight month, helped by low oil
prices and a weaker euro, boosting hopes for a rebound in
Europe's biggest economy.
In addition, the market was aided by broad expectations that
the ECB is set to unveil a programme to print money and buy
bonds when it meets on Thursday in a bid to revive the euro zone
economy and inflation.
"It's highly likely that the ECB will announce plans to
purchase government bonds worth at least 500 billion euros. A
number below that will disappoint markets and might trigger a
sell-off in equities," Christian Stocker, strategist at
UniCredit in Munich, said.
He said the ECB's government bond buying potentially would
put further pressure on the euro, which in turn would especially
help export-oriented European companies. Also a likely fall in
bond yields would increase the attractiveness of other high-
yielding assets like equities.
Among other markets, Greek stocks lost ground again, with
Athens's ATG falling 0.8 percent after two opinion polls
showed anti-bailout opposition party Syriza was gaining momentum
before Sunday's election, moving further ahead of the
conservatives that lead the coalition.
Danish stocks also underperformed, with the OMX Copenhagen
20 index up just 0.3 percent. Denmark's central bank
cut its certificate of deposit and lending rates by 0.15
percentage points on Monday to stop the crown
strengthening after the Swiss franc's cap to the euro was
scrapped last week.
However, Danish enzyme maker Novozymes rose 5.8
percent. Traders cited a new buyback programme as one of the
catalysts, while Dutch firm Philips gained 2.7 percent
on a report saying private equity groups had signalled interest
in the group's lighting division.
In London, Unilever fell 0.8 percent after posting
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter underlying sales growth,
while Europe's largest software group, Germany's SAP SE
, was down 4.8 percent after cutting its 2017 operating
profit outlook.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Susan Fenton)