* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, halts sharp 4-day rally
* Italian 'popolari' banks up after govt approves reform
* Poll shows ECB to unveil 600 bln eur QE programme
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 21 European shares paused on
Wednesday after a four-day rally driven by expectations the
European Central Bank is about to launch quantitative easing had
taken them to seven-year highs.
ASML NV outperformed, however, rising 4.6 percent
after the world's second-largest maker of semiconductor
production equipment posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter
results.
Shares in Italy's popolari or cooperative banks also gained,
with Banco Popolare, Popolare Milano and
Popolare Emilia up 2.1-4.8 percent after the
government approved an emergency decree that will force the
largest 'popolari' to change their governance rules and become
joint stock companies within the next 18 months.
The decree aims to consolidate the banking sector and will
overhaul a system that currently gives all shareholders in the
banks one vote regardless of the size of their stake.
At 0911 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat at 1,422.76 points. The benchmark
index, which hit a seven-year high on Tuesday, has surged 5
percent in the past four sessions.
"It's 'risk-on' in Europe ahead of the ECB's expected
announcement on QE. Despite the high volatility, you can tell
the market wants to believe that it will work," Saxo Bank trader
Pierre Martin said.
"Investors are finally starting to price in the dramatic
drop in the euro. We're seeing rising appetite for European
equities across the board, and European stocks are outperforming
Wall Street since the start of the year."
Money market traders polled by Reuters say the European
Central Bank is expected to announce on Thursday a 600 billion
euro sovereign bond-buying programme.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.6
percent, while Germany's DAX index was down 0.2
percent, retreating from a record high hit earlier this week,
and France's CAC 40 was down 0.1 percent.
Shares in Swiss blue chips dropped. The SMI index
was down 1.3 percent, resuming a sell-off sparked last week when
the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly removed a ceiling on the
Swiss franc, sending the currency soaring.
Shares in Switzerland's SGS dropped 3.7 percent
after the world's largest testing and inspection company cut its
outlook.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)