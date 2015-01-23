* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 1.8 pct, reaches seven-year high
* Athens index rises ahead of vote, led by banks
* European shares enjoy best week since 2011
* Cyclical stocks such as carmakers among top gainers
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 23 European stock markets rose on
Friday after the European Central Bank's decision to buy
government bonds, with Greek shares leading the gains before the
country's election on Sunday.
European shares posted their biggest weekly gain in more
than three years as investors cheered the quantitative easing
programme the ECB announced on Thursday.
The bond-buying plan helped Greece's ATG share index
rise 6.1 percent. Attica Bank, National Bank of Greece
and Piraeus Bank gained 14 to 8 percent.
The anti-bailout party Syriza is leading in opinion polls
before Greece's election on Sunday. But traders are starting to
see a greater chance that Syriza will reach a compromise with
Greece's official lenders if it gains power.
Alexis Tsipras, Syriza's leader, said he was "certain" that
Greece would be able to negotiate a "mutually acceptable
solution" by July, when Greece will be eligible for the ECB
bond-buying programme.
"The ECB have thrown a carrot to Syriza, saying that if you
complete the review and agree with the troika (of international
lenders), we will buy Greek bonds," said Athanasios Vamvakidis,
head of G10 forex strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"This increases the incentives for a Syriza-led government to
compromise, and is market-positive."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 1.8 percent at 1,479.51 points, a seven-year high. The
index rose 5.1 percent this week, posting its strongest week
since December 2011.
Cyclical stocks such as carmakers, which are expected to
benefit from a lower euro, featured among the biggest gainers.
BMW rose 4.9 percent to hit a record high and PSA
Peugeot Citroen gained 2 percent.
The prospect of quantitative easing by the ECB knocked the
euro to a low of $1.1113 on Friday from $1.40 in May,
potentially boosting European corporate earnings. Strategists
say a 10 percent fall by the euro translates into a 6 to 8
percent rise in earnings for the region's companies.
"It will be a major boost to exports and will lift confidence
among company executives. Industrials will be among the top
winners," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG
France.
Adidas rose 3.9 percent after reporting
better-than-expected sales.
In the STOXX 600, six companies have reported fourth-quarter
earnings, with 67 percent exceeding analyst estimates. In a
typical quarter, 48 percent of STOXX 600 companies beat EPS
estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Larry King)