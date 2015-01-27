LONDON Jan 27 European shares opened steady on
Tuesday as mixed corporate updates from firms including Siemens
and Ericsson tempered investor appetite
for stocks after an eight-day rally.
Shares in Siemens fell 1.9 percent after it said profit from
its industrial units fell 4 percent last quarter, driven by a
drop at its power and gas unit, where it is grappling with price
pressure, and its healthcare unit.
Telecoms network supplier Ericsson was down 3.3 percent
after it said it expected business in North America to remain
slow with operators there saving cash as it reported
fourth-quarter sales below expectations on Tuesday.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European
shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,488.91.
