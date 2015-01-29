* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct after bullish Fed statement
* Greek stocks rebound, banks edge up from record lows
* Vallourec warns of impairment, shares fall
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alistair Smout and Blaise Robinson
LONDON/PARIS, Jan 29 Weak corporate updates
pegged back European shares on Thursday, as the effects of a
rout in oil prices knocked back heavyweight energy firms.
Some traders said the Federal Reserve's statement on
Wednesday, signalling U.S. rate rises were still likely this
year, was also crimping appetite for shares. But Greek stocks
recovered some of their losses, with banks rebounding from
record lows hit earlier in the week.
Royal Dutch Shell dropped 4.3 percent, blaming
writedowns and forex losses for making almost no money in oil
production, its most powerful division, in the last quarter of
2014, causing the company to miss profit forecasts by more than
20 percent.
The oil major said it would cut spending by $15 billion over
the next three years.
Oil and gas stocks fell 2.8 percent, down over 20
percent since June, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude
falling nearly 60 percent in the same period.
"The fall in oil price has forced a very aggressive cutback
to exploration and production, and that fall in capex is a GDP
(gross domestic product) negative," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
market analyst at Charles Stanley.
"However, oil majors should have the cash to pay healthy
dividends for the time being. If the oil price remains at this
level for longer than expected, then dividends could be
impacted."
France's Vallourec dropped 3.8 percent after the
steel pipe maker warned of an impairment charge of 1.0-1.2
billion euros on the value of its assets, blaming turmoil in the
oil market.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.1 percent at 1,473.19 points, following losses on
Wall Street overnight.
The Fed said the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid
pace" with strong job gains. It repeated it would be "patient"
in deciding when to raise benchmark borrowing costs from zero
and acknowledged a decline in certain inflation measures.
The statement took investors by surprise, causing a sell-off
on Wall Street.
Airbus fell 1.4 percent after it shook up the
management and organisation of the A400M military transport
programme following delays and technical problems in Europe's
largest defence project.
However, markets were supported by a rebound in Greek
stocks.
Investors had been spooked by the new government's plan to
challenge bailout terms, but Greece's ATG index rose 3.2
percent, with Morgan Stanley saying there was value in the
market after a 15 percent fall so far this week.
On Thursday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reiterated
his intention to find a mutually beneficial solution with
international lenders.
"You want to keep some banking exposure to Greece because in
the event that the worst case scenario doesn't materialise, the
banks are going to be the most sensitive to that, they will
react very positively and we will see an almighty bounce," said
Colin Croft, manager of the Jupiter Emerging European
Opportunities Fund.
"You can see a taste of what that might look like today with
most of the banks showing double-digit gains."
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Andrew
Roche)