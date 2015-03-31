* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, up 16 pct in Q1
By Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash
PARIS/LONDON, March 31 European shares fell on
Tuesday, taking a breather from their sharp rally of the past
three months sparked by the drop in the euro, with Germany's DAX
index set to record its biggest first-quarter gain since its
creation in mid-1988.
As the quarter draws to an end, the DAX is up 22 percent,
while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
is up 16 percent, a sharp contrast with Wall Street where the
S&P 500 is up 1.3 percent since the start of the year.
The euro has retreated on prospects of an asset-buying
scheme from the European Central Bank, which was launched
earlier this month, contrasting with the trajectory of monetary
policy in the United States where the Federal Reserve is seen
raising interest rates this year.
"Quantitative easing in Europe has been the surprising
positive in the first quarter, thanks to its huge size and the
timing," said Lorne Baring, managing director, B Capital Wealth
Management in Geneva.
"The question is whether being a late starter has left the
ECB and Europe too far behind and too close to deflation. The
next two quarters will be key to understanding if Europe can
scrape past and start to accelerate."
At 1055 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.4 percent, at 1,589.70 points.
UK's FTSE 100 index was down 1.1 percent, dragged
lower by energy shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell
, down 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, as oil
prices sank again.
Bank of Ireland fell 8 percent after Canada's
Fairfax Financial Holdings sold a 2.9 percent stake in
the bank.
Germany's DAX index was down 0.7 percent on Tuesday
and France's CAC 40 down 0.6 percent, as investors
booked recent gains.
"Markets are ending the strongest quarter in years," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets, in Brussels.
"As of tomorrow, we may be in a different world. Markets are
very 'overbought' and will be looking for a reason to correct or
consolidate," he said.
Today's European research round-up
