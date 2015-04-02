PARIS, April 2 European stocks' valuation ratios
are set to reach those of Wall Street shares for the first time
since 2002 following a stellar first-quarter rally, raising
concerns about overheating in European markets.
The broad STOXX Europe 600 index trades at 16.4
times earnings expected in the next 12 months, their highest
price-to-earnings level in 11 years, while the S&P 500
trades at 16.8 times earnings.
Historically, European stocks trade at a discount to U.S.
shares -- about 1.8 percentage points on average in the past 15
years. Following a strong outperformance of European stocks in
the past three months, the gap has fallen to 0.4 percentage
point, the lowest discount since 2002.
"Even if analyst earnings forecasts remain too pessimistic,
the market has got well ahead of a potential rebound in
earnings. This is why the rally is starting to lose steam, apart
from the banking stocks which are late comers in the rally,"
said Francois Chevallier, strategist at Banque Leonardo.
For other fund managers and strategists, however, Europe is
only at the start of a new earnings cycle after years of
stagnating profits, and that the sharp drop in the euro,
commodity prices and financing costs, coupled with the European
Central Bank's massive asset-buying scheme launched last month,
is set to give a big boost to corporate profits.
"With all these tailwinds, European earnings are set for a
lift-off," said Alain Bokobza, head of strategy, global asset
allocation, at Societe Generale.
