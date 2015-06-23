* pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1 percent
* Greek shares up 2.6 pct, Greece's banks up 6.1 pct
* Numericable falls as French govt opposes Bouygues deal
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 23 European shares climbed to a
three-week high on Tuesday, extending the previous session's
rally, on expectations that Greece was getting closer to a debt
deal with its international creditors.
Greece's ATG share index rose 2.6 percent after
surging 9 percent in the previous session, while the country's
benchmark banking index was up 6.1 percent, extending
Monday's rally of nearly 21 percent.
Greece presented new budget proposals that euro zone leaders
welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock frozen
aid and avert a looming default.
"Still no Greek deal though, but plenty of optimism that we
are edging closer. This comes from experience, with years of
similar happenings resulting in deals at the last minute," said
Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.0
percent at 1,580.74 points by 0748 GMT after haven risen to a
high of 1,582.10, the highest level since early June. The index
closed 2.4 percent stronger in the previous session.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.8 percent
to a three-week high. It gained 4.1 percent on Monday, its
biggest one-day percentage rise since August 2012.
However, the euro fell on Tuesday as traders eyed a range of
still-formidable political barriers to a Greek debt agreement
this week, and as the dollar strengthened.
Among individual movers, British business supplies
distributor Bunzl fell 1.8 percent after it said
organic growth slowed in the first half of its financial year
due to some lost business and price declines on plastic
resin-based products in North America.
Numericable-SFR fell 2.3 percent after France's
economy minister said Altice's bid for Bouygues
Telecom risked creating an operator that is "too big
to fail" and that could threaten jobs, hardening his
government's opposition. Altice is the majority owner of
Numericable-SFR, France's second-biggest telecom operator.
Shares in British bookmaker Ladbrokes jumped by more
than 10 percent, meanwhile, after the company confirmed it was
in merger talks with privately owned Gala Coral Group.
