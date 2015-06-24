China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
LONDON, June 24 European shares fell sharply into negative territory on Monday, after Greece said international lenders had rejected its latest proposals to end a stand-off over debt and avoid default.
A Greek government official said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told associates that Greece's proposed measures had not been accepted by creditors.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.6 percent having traded roughly flat beforehand. The top Greek share index extended losses to trade 3 percent lower. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions